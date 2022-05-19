India rubber meet in Kochi in July

The India Rubber Meet 2022, a biennial event that serves as a forum for interaction, networking, and exchange of information between various stakeholders of the rubber sector, will be held in Kochi on July 22 and 23.

Over 500 delegates from India and abroad are expected to participate in the event, organised by the India Rubber Meet Forum (IRMF), a society formed by the Rubber Board and the stakeholder associations in rubber and related sectors.

According to the organisers, the event will feature invited talks by internationally renowned speakers on various topics, besides presentations by those who have made new experiments and discoveries in the field of rubber production, cultivation, and disease control. Panel discussions involving experts and key stakeholders from different segments of the rubber industry too will be organised.

A national-level organising committee under the chairmanship K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, with representation from all segments of the rubber industry, has been constituted for conducting the event.