India respects lineage of gurus: Bhagwant Khuba

96th Navpoojitam celebrations of Santhigiri Ashram

Navajyoti Sri Karunakara Guru has imparted the great visions of teacher-disciple lineage (Guru-Sishya Parampara) to the world, said Bhagwant Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy.

Speaking after announcing the 96th Navpoojitam celebrations of Santhigiri Ashram, Mr. Khuba said India is a country that respects the lineages of gurus and it is ingrained in Indian culture in a way that no other country in the world can claim.

Gurus are the guides of ancient Bharata and the spiritual message for the transformation and peace of the society is what the Santhigiri put forth to the world, said the Minister. As part of Navapoojitam, seven-day long celebrations will begin on Friday. The Governor, Chief Minister, Union and State Ministers, and other dignitaries from the industrial, political, social, spiritual, arts, and cultural fields will participate in the events.