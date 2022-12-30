India prefers good ties with neighbours, but not at the cost of national security, says Rajnath Singh

December 30, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

India prefers to have good ties with its neighbours, but not at the cost of national security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said.

Inaugurating the 90th annual pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Madhom at Varkala on Friday, Mr. Singh recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s remark that “you can change your friends, but not your neighbours.”

Mr. Singh’s remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the latest border tensions with China. ‘‘We prefer to have good relations with all our neighbours. But we will never compromise on national security,’‘ he said.

Sree Narayana Guru’s endeavours to strike a balance between the ancient Indian culture and modernity and his ideas on education, empowerment, industry and organisation were relevant even today, Mr. Singh said.

‘Draw inspiration’

Guru’s call for ‘prosperity through industry’ was the essence of the Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign which aimed at making the country self-reliant, he said, urging the people to draw inspiration from the Guru’s vision of ‘strength through organisation’ so that India would once again be regarded as ‘Vishwa Guru.’

The concepts of liberty, equality, fraternity and peace were embedded in Indian culture. Long before the West spoke about equality of human beings, Indians had spoken about the oneness of all living things, he said.

Developmental activities being undertaken at the Sivagiri Madhom with Central assistance would be speeded up, Mr. Singh said, responding to a request from Swami Sachidananda, president, Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust.

The notion that Guru’s vision was distinct from that of the Sanatana Dharma had been advanced by vested interests in later years, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who was the chief guest, said. Guru’s teachings had relevance for contemporary Kerala. The State’s administration could not dodge responsibility for shocking incidents such as human sacrifice, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

Concept

Sree Narayana Guru did not attempt to create a new religion but propounded the concept of Ekaloka Darshanam, Swami Sachidananda said.

MLAs V. Joy and Kadakampally Surendran, Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust board member Swami Sookshmananda, general secretary Swami Shubhagananda were among those present.

The annual pilgrimage will conclude on January 5.