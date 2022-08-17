India Post commemorates 75 years of ICAR-CPCRI

Staff Reporter
August 17, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Chief Post Master General Sheuli Burman, and others during the recent release of special postal cover and my stamp commemorating 75 years of ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

India Post has released a special postal cover and my stamp to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Regional Station, Kayamkulam.

Sheuli Burman, Chief Post Master General, Kerala Circle, released the postal cover of ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam, and my stamp depicting Kalpa Sankara-the first coconut hybrid released for root (wilt) disease tract by handing over them to Agriculture Minister P. Prasad.

A philately exhibition showcasing stamps on coconut, GI tagged crops, biodiversity, luminaries in different fields, and so on was organised on the occasion. It was attended by more than 2,000 students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The foundation stone of the ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam, mandated to conduct research on coconut, was laid by Sree Uthradom Thirunal Marthanda Varma, former head of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, on April 24, 1947.

U. Prathibha, MLA, presided. Anitha Karun, director, ICAR-CPCRI, Kasaragod, P. Anithakumari, head, ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam, and others spoke.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app