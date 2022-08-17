India Post commemorates 75 years of ICAR-CPCRI

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Chief Post Master General Sheuli Burman, and others during the recent release of special postal cover and my stamp commemorating 75 years of ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam.

India Post has released a special postal cover and my stamp to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Regional Station, Kayamkulam.

Sheuli Burman, Chief Post Master General, Kerala Circle, released the postal cover of ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam, and my stamp depicting Kalpa Sankara-the first coconut hybrid released for root (wilt) disease tract by handing over them to Agriculture Minister P. Prasad.

A philately exhibition showcasing stamps on coconut, GI tagged crops, biodiversity, luminaries in different fields, and so on was organised on the occasion. It was attended by more than 2,000 students.

The foundation stone of the ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam, mandated to conduct research on coconut, was laid by Sree Uthradom Thirunal Marthanda Varma, former head of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, on April 24, 1947.

U. Prathibha, MLA, presided. Anitha Karun, director, ICAR-CPCRI, Kasaragod, P. Anithakumari, head, ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam, and others spoke.