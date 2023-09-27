India poised to become global hub of skilled manpower: Minister

September 27, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

India is poised to become the global hub of skilled manpower, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Wednesday.

He was addressing the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, a convocation ceremony, at Palode near here to distribute certificates to workers who have completed skill training.

The minister also inaugurated the Swachhata campaign to promote cleanliness.

Vamanapuram block president G. Komalam presided over the function. The programme was organised by Jan Shikshan Sansthan.