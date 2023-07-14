‘India needs Uniform Civil Code, but it should be a secular code that does not favour any group’

July 14, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

As an intellectual, social critic, writer, and political analyst, what do you think about the Uniform Civil Code? Does the country really need it when almost all Muslim bodies and many political parties are opposing the proposal?

India definitely requires a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that is fair and unbiased. It should be a secular code that doesn’t favour any particular religious group. The code should be founded on the Directive Principles of State Policy outlined in the Constitution. The notion that it violates religious freedom lacks logic and reasoning. Implementing a common civil code will promote equality and justice for all genders across different communities.

Even then, will a secular uniform code not come into conflict with beliefs and faiths of religious communities?

It is absolutely wrong and a fake narrative against the implementation of the UCC. Anything that is against ensuring justice for women should formally be put to an end. Sati, a historical practice, was abolished. Similarly, child marriages were made illegal. Likewise, the government brought in the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Triple Talaq is now legally banned. The UCC rules will only be for succession, inheritance, marriage, divorce, custody of the child, guardianship, and alimony, and these will be applicable for all communities irrespective of religion.

Muslim organisations and political parties, especially the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), are opposing the UCC, saying that its implementation will destroy the cultural and religious diversity of the country.

The objective of the UCC is not to bring uniformity in religious faith but to codify family laws for all communities. Many Muslim organisations are spreading misinformation that the community will have to do away with religious beliefs and rituals. The practices associated with marriage and burial of any religious community have not been discontinued when child marriage was banned. Any cultural practice that discriminates against women and asserts male dominance should definitely go.

For example, polygamy is legal according to the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat Application Act), 1937, but it is against women. However, the Muslim Personal Law is not applicable to Muslims who marry under the Special Marriage Act.

Why is the BJP government trying to implement the UCC?

The BJP has been proposing the implementation of the UCC for a long time. The 21st Law Commission said that the UCC “is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.” in 2018. But the 22nd Law Commission has mooted the UCC and solicited opinions. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the UCC, it quickly became entangled in politics. The BJP seems eager to promote the UCC as a key poll plank in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In doing so, they may aim to portray Muslims as a community resistant to change. Interestingly, when Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar advocated for the UCC, Muslim members of the Constituent Assembly too voiced their opposition to it.

Why are political parties now opposing the UCC even after 75 years of India’s Independence?

Political parties and Muslim organisations opposing the UCC are well aware of the implications. The Muslim clergy believes that their influence within believers will gradually diminish if the UCC is implemented. The existence of unconstitutional Khap panchayats and Sharia courts in North India would have no place in a civil society. As for the CPI(M), their opposition to the UCC would have been different if the Muslim population in Kerala was below 2%. Their stance is also influenced by political dynamics in Kerala, as they recognise the significant Muslim population of 27% in the State. By appealing to the sentiments of the community, the party aims to secure power for a third consecutive time in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Won’t that be counterproductive for the CPI(M) also in the elections?

At present, the party may not have considered this aspect. That is why it invited the IUML and Samasta leaders to participate in an anti-UCC seminar in Kozhikode. It is keen to have a political alliance with the IUML for an unchallenged front in the State. However, it deliberately did not invite any Muslim women to avoid upsetting Samasta leaders. It is important to consider the statement made by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, who called for a change in Muslim Personal Law to ensure gender justice. We can only speculate about the CPI(M)’s stance if the Congress party were to propose a UCC, although it seems unlikely.

What about Muslim women organisations and their stand?

It is strange to note that Muslim women organisations have opposing views when it comes to the implementation of the UCC. On one hand, they oppose it because they perceive the current BJP government as a fascist regime. However, they also advocate for the reform of Muslim Personal Law to ensure gender justice. This raises a question: if they want reform, wouldn’t it require the government to initiate it?

But still, they can demand non-BJP State governments like in Kerala to implement the UCC. Their argument against the UCC as anti-Muslim is foolish. They fail to recognise that the UCC would apply to all communities, including Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. Rather than focusing on educating Muslim women about their rights and the importance of gender equality, they become trapped in political parties’ agendas.