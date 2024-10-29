‘India needs to focus on irrigation efficiency’

Israel and China have better agricultural production than India while using only one-tenth or less than half the water used for the purpose in India. In contrast, India uses water injudiciously for agriculture, with groundwater consumption four times that of the USA and China combined, said Manoj Samuel, executive director of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM).

Speaking on the topic ‘Sustainable water management and disaster management strategies in the context of climate change’ at a seminar commemorating environmentalist A. Achyuthan, organised by the Society for Protection of Environment, Kerala, (SPEK) and the Chavara Cultural Centre on his second death anniversary in Kozhikode on Tuesday (October 29), Mr. Samuel emphasised the need to improve irrigation efficiency as a means to adapt to current challenges. He noted that the number of natural disasters in India has increased over the years, with 60% of the country’s landslides occurring in Kerala. The decentralisation of rain is absent in the northern districts that are more prone to landslides, he said.

Activist of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), T.P.Kunhikkannan, former secretary of SPEK K.M.Unnikrishnan Nambeeshan, and principal scientist at CWRDM, Drishya T.K, took part in the discussions that followed.

Earlier, delivering the A.Achyuthan commemoration lecture, former president of KSSP, K.Sreedharan, said that Achyuthan was a fighter who celebrated life through his line of work with clarity in his scientific awareness.

Selected by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for higher studies in the USA, Achyuthan was a civil engineer who dedicated his life to the promotion of science and the protection of the environment alike. As a prominent member of KSSP in its initial years, he was giving the organisation a sense of purpose. He had developed the prototype for the ‘Parishad stoves’ that became very popular later. Mr.Sreedharan recalled Achyuthan’s various struggles for the protection of the environment. “SPEK was founded to support KSSP during the struggle to protect the Silent Valley National Park”, he said, adding that Achyuthan did not tolerate any deviation from scientific facts even in the slogans raised during the protests.

