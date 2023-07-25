India-Japan study and research centre to come up at IIMK

July 25, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) has given its nod for a proposal to set up an ‘India-Japan Study and Research Centre’ for enhancing management education and research competencies in specific areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

Announcing the centre, IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said, “India and Japan have a long history of bilateral development cooperation. Over the years, the relationship between the two countries has progressed to greater heights, particularly in the economic, cultural and industry domains. Considering the current perspectives of both the countries’ interest in various domains, we are establishing this study-cum-research centre.”

The initiative will provide for transfer of knowledge and competencies in areas of mutual interest thereby facilitating research collaborations and student exchange programmes with various Japanese institutes of higher learning. It will also promote understanding of Japan in India and India in Japan through research, training and other management development programmes, he added.

Prof. Rajib Shaw of Keio University, Japan, was appointed as visiting professor to advise IIMK on the centre’s activity. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “I congratulate the IIMK for establishing this centre. It will have immense potential to contribute not only to the two of our countries, it can serve beyond bilateral collaboration in generating and implementing innovation.”

A press release said on Tuesday that the IIMK had ongoing collaboration and tie-ups with over 50 foreign universities for student exchange programmes. The IIMK has set itself the institutional mission of ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ and aims to extend the Institute’s academic association with other foreign countries through education and research to foster future education and research activities advantageous to collaborating partners.

