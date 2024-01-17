GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘India has potential to be world’s ship repairing hub’

January 17, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Admiral (retired) Anil Kumar Chawla on Wednesday said that India possessed the technological know-how and human capital to develop into one of the world’s fastest-growing ship repairing industries. He was speaking at the Sardar K.M. Panikkar memorial talk organised by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), Kochi, in collaboration with Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The event, ‘The Maritime Legacy of Sardar K.M. Panikkar and India’s Maritime Identity’, commemorates the legacy of Sardar K.M. Panikkar.

Mr. Chawla said the country had a very capable Navy today, indigenised to a huge extent, 95% in terms of hull and 40% in terms of weapons. “But we still have a long way to go to reach the full capacity of its potential. ”PM Modi inaugurated the International Ship Repairing facility in Kochi today [Wednesday]. The ship repairing industry is worth $40 billion in the US. India has the human resources and technical capabilities to become one of the growing ship repairing industries in the world. However, India is yet to reach its fullest potential,” he said.

Vice Admiral (retired) M.P. Muralidharan said the global focus was increasingly shifting towards the maritime sector, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

