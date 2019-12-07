India has become the rape capital of the world: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India is known as the “rape capital of the world.”

Speaking after inaugurating a convention of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Mananthavadi Assembly constituency at Vellamunda in the district on Saturday, Mr. Gandhi said that foreign nations were asking why India was unable to look after its daughters and sisters.

‘‘A UP MLA of BJP is involved in the rape of a woman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not say a single word,’’ Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister for a debate over economic stability of the country. The agrarian and industrial sectors were in crisis and the financial stability of the country was destroyed under the BJP-led NDA government, he said.

“I challenge Mr. Modi for a debate with me over the economic stability of the country,” he said. In a scathing attack on the Central government, Mr. Gandhi said that violence had increased in the country and institutional structures were broken down.

“You have seen the increase in violence, lawlessness and atrocities against women. Every day we read about some woman being raped, molested and thrashed. There is violence against minority communities; hatred is being spread against them. There are reports of violence against Dalits, of thrashing them, cutting off their arms. We also hear about atrocities against tribals and snatching of their land,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“There is a reason for this breakdown of our institutional structures, a reason that people are taking law into their hands. It is because the man who is running the country believes in violence and indiscriminate power,” Mr.Gandhi added.