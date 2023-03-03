ADVERTISEMENT

Indo-France joint exercise at Pangode military station

March 03, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The exercise, on March 7 and 8, will have the largest contingent fielded by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army unit

The Hindu Bureau

The maiden joint military exercise, FRINJEX-23, between the Indian Army and French Army will be conducted at the Pangode military station here on March 7 and 8. It is for the first time that both countries are engaging in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group. The French contingent is part of the French Marine Regiment on board DIXMUDE mission.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination, and cooperation between both forces at tactical the level. The exercise will have the largest contingent fielded by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army unit and the French 6th light armoured brigade. The theme for the exercise is based on “Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations in a Contested Environment”.

The joint exercise will consolidate the Indo-France strategic partnership at the tactical level and will build a strong foundation for both the nations to collaborate for peace and harmony, a defence press note said.

