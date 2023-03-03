HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indo-France joint exercise at Pangode military station

The exercise, on March 7 and 8, will have the largest contingent fielded by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army unit

March 03, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The maiden joint military exercise, FRINJEX-23, between the Indian Army and French Army will be conducted at the Pangode military station here on March 7 and 8. It is for the first time that both countries are engaging in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group. The French contingent is part of the French Marine Regiment on board DIXMUDE mission.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination, and cooperation between both forces at tactical the level. The exercise will have the largest contingent fielded by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army unit and the French 6th light armoured brigade. The theme for the exercise is based on “Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations in a Contested Environment”.

The joint exercise will consolidate the Indo-France strategic partnership at the tactical level and will build a strong foundation for both the nations to collaborate for peace and harmony, a defence press note said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.