India-China border row should be resolved through dialogue: SRP

KANNUR

18 January 2022 21:03 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai has said that the party’sstand has always been to resolve the India-China border dispute through dialogue.

He clarified his position in the wake of media reports that cited him as glorifying China at the Kottayam district conference of the party and also alleged of difference between him and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue.

Mr. Pillai said the Line of Actual Control had not been demarcated and earlier the previous Congress government and now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had held in talks with China. But India should never fall into the trap of the United States, which wouldbe happy if both nuclear powers India and China went to war.

He demanded that the Congress and the BJP should make it clear whether they were with the United States, which wanted the total destruction of both countries through war. Mr. Pillai said assessing the global situation at party conventions, he spoke of the progress of socialist countries.

It was suggested that India should learn from China’s growth. He said China was the world’s largest debtor in 1999, but things had changed by 2019 and the county was the largest lender to developed countries. The United States feared that this would challenge its hegemony. He said he only reminded that India was unable to grow like China. Pinarayi Vijayan also explained the same position in the conferences. There were no differences of opinion in this regard.

To a question on increased corruption in China and other issues, he said China had been critical of the rise of high-income groups and corruption as part of economic growth. This had been pointed out by the Chinese Communist Party itself,he said.