ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc will strengthen democracy and secularism in the country, says K.C. Venugopal

November 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, inaugurating the joint conference of Alappuzha Jilla Pothumaramathu and General Workers Union and Alappuzha Jilla Chumattu Thozhilali Congress on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will strengthen democracy and secularism in the country, All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, has said.

He was inaugurating the joint conference of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) affiliated Alappuzha Jilla Pothumaramathu and General Workers Union and Alappuzha Jilla Chumattu Thozhilali Congress here on Sunday.

Mr. Venugopal said that the country would witness major changes in the near future. INTUC national working committee member Babu George was felicitated at the function. Congress leaders M. Liju, A.A. Shukhoor, M.J. Job, K.P. Sreekumar and others attended the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US