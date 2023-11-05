INDIA bloc will strengthen democracy and secularism in the country, says K.C. Venugopal

November 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will strengthen democracy and secularism in the country, All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, has said.

He was inaugurating the joint conference of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) affiliated Alappuzha Jilla Pothumaramathu and General Workers Union and Alappuzha Jilla Chumattu Thozhilali Congress here on Sunday.

Mr. Venugopal said that the country would witness major changes in the near future. INTUC national working committee member Babu George was felicitated at the function. Congress leaders M. Liju, A.A. Shukhoor, M.J. Job, K.P. Sreekumar and others attended the function.