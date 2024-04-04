GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc adopts double stance in Kerala and Delhi: Smriti Irani

BJP’s Wayanad LS candidate K. Surendran submits his nomination papers following a roadshow in district. Union Minister inaugurates the roadshow

April 04, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
K. Surendran, BJP candidate of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, submitting his nomination papers to District Collector Renu Raj at the collectorate on Thursday.

K. Surendran, BJP candidate of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, submitting his nomination papers to District Collector Renu Raj at the collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has made a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, especially the Congress party, on their alleged duplicity regarding political understanding in Delhi and Kerala.

Speaking after inaugurating a roadshow led by K. Surendran, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the party’s State president, Ms. Irani challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reject the support offered by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala to the United Democratic Front for the upcoming polls.

Coming down heavily on the alleged double stance adopted by the alliance inside and outside Kerala, Ms. Irani said, “In Delhi, you all are together and in Kerala, you fight each other. Who is your Prime Ministerial candidate, the Opposition INDIA bloc must answer.”

“I come from the constituency where Gandhis have been there for four decades. In Amethi, the collectorate office was made after the Modi government came into power. For the past 50 years, Gandhis called Amethi their family but what did they do for them? Now Mr. Gandhi says Wayanad is his family. They have betrayed Amethi by calling them family and now they will betray Wayanad,” she said.

“If Mr. Gandhi is not acceptable to the alliance for the Prime Minister candidature, why should Wayanad accept him,” she said.

“The Gandhis are so desperate to win, so they are taking help from a political party of a banned organisation,” alleged Ms. Irani.

Thousands of National Democratic Alliance workers took part in the roadshow. Mr. Surendran submitted his nominations papers to Wayanad Collector and District Election Officer Renu Raj at the district collectorate on Thurday, after the roadshow. Ms. Irani and State BJP leaders accompanied him.

