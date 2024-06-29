ADVERTISEMENT

Independents win eight, SFI two seats at Kozhikode medical college union polls

Published - June 29, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Independents, a students’ organisation not aligned with any major political party, won eight general seats and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) the remaining two at the students’ union polls held at the Government Medical College on Saturday.

Those who won from the Independents’ panel are Shameemudheen (chairperson), Abel Binu (general secretary), Nandhu Krishna (vice chairperson), Fathima Shahana (lady vice chairperson), K. Avinash (joint secretary) P.K. Anagha (magazine editor), C.P. Sourav (university union councillor - PG) and K.P. Sidharth (UUC - UG). V. Nandana and K. Sourav of the SFI are the fine arts secretary and sports secretary respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US