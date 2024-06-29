Independents win eight, SFI two seats at Kozhikode medical college union polls

Independents, a students’ organisation not aligned with any major political party, won eight general seats and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) the remaining two at the students’ union polls held at the Government Medical College on Saturday.

Those who won from the Independents’ panel are Shameemudheen (chairperson), Abel Binu (general secretary), Nandhu Krishna (vice chairperson), Fathima Shahana (lady vice chairperson), K. Avinash (joint secretary) P.K. Anagha (magazine editor), C.P. Sourav (university union councillor - PG) and K.P. Sidharth (UUC - UG). V. Nandana and K. Sourav of the SFI are the fine arts secretary and sports secretary respectively.