GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Independents win eight, SFI two seats at Kozhikode medical college union polls

Published - June 29, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Independents, a students’ organisation not aligned with any major political party, won eight general seats and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) the remaining two at the students’ union polls held at the Government Medical College on Saturday.

Those who won from the Independents’ panel are Shameemudheen (chairperson), Abel Binu (general secretary), Nandhu Krishna (vice chairperson), Fathima Shahana (lady vice chairperson), K. Avinash (joint secretary) P.K. Anagha (magazine editor), C.P. Sourav (university union councillor - PG) and K.P. Sidharth (UUC - UG). V. Nandana and K. Sourav of the SFI are the fine arts secretary and sports secretary respectively.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.