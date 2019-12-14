Independent journalism at risk, says Pinarayi

Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan has said that with corporates dominating most of the media houses, independent journalism is at risk.

Inaugurating the State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) here on Saturday, he said the media had been facing many challenges in the country. There was no job security for mediapersons. He offered all possible support of the Left Democratic Front government to mediapersons. The government is committed to their welfare.

He said the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was unconstitutional and one part of our society would have to bear the brunt of it. He warned against forceful implementation of the rule in the State. “India is a secular country. But there are efforts to divide it in the name of unnecessary issues. We have to protest against these malicious efforts,” he added

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar presided. Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen and Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath spoke.

Earlier, Mr. Moideen inaugurated the delegate session of the conference.