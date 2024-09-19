ADVERTISEMENT

Independent filmmakers demand restructuring Film Academy, KSFDC

Published - September 19, 2024 01:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Movement for Independent Cinema, a collective of independent filmmakers, has demanded that the State Chalachithra Academy and the State Film Development Corporation be reorganised.

It urged the government to restructure the Chalachithra Academy with an independent filmmaker at the helm. Appointing a representative of commercial cinema as head of the academy would divert it from its intended aim of promoting independent cinema, it argued. The academy which selects the jury for film awards and organises the International Film Festival of Kerala, it alleged, was lately only promoting commercial films.

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation and its chair filmmaker Shaji N. Karun, too, came under criticism repeatedly. This warranted a restructuring of the corporation as well, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US