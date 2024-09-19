GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Independent filmmakers demand restructuring Film Academy, KSFDC

Published - September 19, 2024 01:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Movement for Independent Cinema, a collective of independent filmmakers, has demanded that the State Chalachithra Academy and the State Film Development Corporation be reorganised.

It urged the government to restructure the Chalachithra Academy with an independent filmmaker at the helm. Appointing a representative of commercial cinema as head of the academy would divert it from its intended aim of promoting independent cinema, it argued. The academy which selects the jury for film awards and organises the International Film Festival of Kerala, it alleged, was lately only promoting commercial films.

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation and its chair filmmaker Shaji N. Karun, too, came under criticism repeatedly. This warranted a restructuring of the corporation as well, it said.

