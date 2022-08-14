Independence Day celebrations: security tightened in capital

ADVERTISEMENT

Security has been tightened in the capital city for the Independence Day celebrations on Monday, City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar has said.

Traffic and parking regulations will also be in force in some parts of the city from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Nearly 500 police personnel have been deployed as part of the security arrangements.

The City police have divided the Central Stadium, where the Independence Day parade will be held, and nearby localities into six zones as part of beefing up security. Each zone will be under the charge of an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Each of the zones will have four sectors with police personnel deployed under an inspector. The commando wing of the police, Quick Response Team, shadow units, bomb squad and dog squad have been deployed.

No parking will be permitted near the Secretariat and the Central Stadium. Medal winners and the public should enter the Stadium before 8.30 a.m. Inspections were carried out in the railway and bus stations, lodges and hotels as part of the arrangements, the Commissioner said.

Traffic regulations

Traffic and parking regulations will be in force from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on Monday on roads in the following areas: Vellayambalam, Museum, RR Lamp junction, Palayam, Spencer Junction, Ayyankali Hall junction, Secretariat main gate, Pulimoodu, Central Stadium, Housing Board, Government press, Ootukuzhi. Parking regulations will be in force at other main junctions in the city as well.