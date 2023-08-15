Independence day celebrated in Kottayam

August 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Tuesday called upon the people to fight against the destructive forces that pose a threat to the unity and integrity of the nation.

He was delivering the Independence Day message after taking the salute at the parade at the district level Independence Day celebrations in Kottayam . “After independence, our country has made great progress in the fields of medicine, education and technology. It is our duty as citizens of India to take our country forward and keep our freedom intact,” he said.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, District Collector V. Vigneswari, District Police Chief K. Karthik were present on the occasion.

Kuravilangad station house officer T. Sreejith was the parade commander. Kerala Civil Police platoon led by N. Anil Kumar, reserve sub-inspector of police at the district headquarters won the first prize for the best platoons, while Excise platoon led by Kaduthuruthy range Excise inspector Nithin Thomas bagged the second position.

In Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, Finance minister K. N. Balagopal inaugurated the district level Independence day celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Balagopal said the elimination of taxation powers possessed by the State governments with the advent of GST and the withholding of tax and plan fund dues to the States are hampering the growth of States.

“The benefits of a federal democracy, as enshrined in our Constitution, will reach the people only when the capital for the developmental needs of the State is ensured’’, noted the minister.

District Collector Divya S. Iyer, Additional District Police Chief R. PradeepKumar were among those present.

In the Force with Arms category, the District Headquarters Platoon led by Sub-Inspector T. Mohanan Pillai bagged the first prize. The first prize in the Force Without Arms category was given to the Fire Force platoon led by R. Abhijith.

