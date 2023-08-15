HamberMenu
Independence Day celebrated in Alappuzha

August 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Various programmes marked the 77th Independence Day celebrations in the district on Tuesday. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad hoisted the national flag at Alappuzha Recreation ground in the morning.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Prasad said that democracy should reflect the will of the people. He said that people should be able to enjoy freedom in all senses. But things contrary to this were happening in the country.

“We should reflect on what went wrong,” Mr. Prasad said while referring to the Manipur violence.

He said that the country’s secular character must be preserved. There should be no discrimination based on religion, caste, class, geography, race, gender and language, the Minister said.

Mr. Prasad inspected the parade. A.M. Ariff, MP, MLAs- H. Salam and P.P. Chitharanjan, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John and others attended the function.

Independence Day was celebrated at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Nooranad unit. Deputy Commandant Manoj P. hoisted the national flag on the occasion. As part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the unit organised various programmes between August 9 and 15.

