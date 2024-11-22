 />

Indelible ink to be applied on middle finger of left hand for December 10 bypolls in Kerala local body wards

The byelections will follow the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls, and the ink applied to the index fingers of voters would not have vanished by then

Updated - November 22, 2024 06:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand of voters in the byelections planned in 31 local body wards on December 10.

For elections, the ink is normally applied on the index finger of the left hand.

The State Election Commission, which is in charge of local body polls, took the decision as the ink applied to the index fingers of voters for the recent bypolls in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies would not have completely vanished by then, the commission said on Friday.

This decision will, however, apply only for the December 10 local body bypolls, the commission said.

The bypolls are planned in three municipality wards, one district panchayat ward, four block panchayat ward and 23 grama panchayat wards. The polled votes will be counted on December 11.

The State Election Commission had adopted a similar decision to apply the ink on the middle finger of the left hand for the July 30 bypolls in local body wards this year, as it followed the April 26 Lok Sabha elections.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:36 pm IST

