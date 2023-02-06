Indefinite ‘study and strike’ at Kozhikode medical college enters third day

February 06, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

An indefinite ‘study and strike’ launched by the students’ union of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, seeking round-the-clock permission to use a reading room attached to the institution, entered the third day on Monday.

The students are conducting the strike by laying chairs and tables outside the college principal’s office and studying there till midnight every day. According to union functionaries, their hostels have limited facilities, and most rooms are congested.

In the ongoing exam season, they will have to study for longer hours. The reading room attached to the college, which they call an ‘open library’, is well-equipped with furniture, and at least 200 people can be accommodated there.

The authorities, however, are reportedly citing security reasons to deny permission to use the facility round the clock. The students alleged that both the college authorities and the parent-teacher association (PTA) were not keen on addressing their demand. Though the union functionaries held talks with the college principal on Saturday, it did not yield any results.

Henna Hanan, general secretary, college union, said on Monday that there had been no action from the authorities so far.