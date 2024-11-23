Indefinite stir will continue, says Munambam Land Protection Council

The Munambam Land Protection Council on Saturday rejected the request by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to end their indefinite stir, though they said that the concerns over the government decision to appoint a judicial commission to examine the contentious issue were allayed following his assurance that it will be resolved within three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The indefinite stir will continue till the Kerala Waqf Board relinquished its claim over the land belonging to the residents. However, our concerns that the appointment of a judicial commission may further delay the efforts to find a permanent solution to the issue were alleviated after the assurance given by the Chief Minister,” said Joseph Benny, chairperson and convener of the Munambam Land Protection Council.

CM’s assurance

Mr. Vijayan, who held an online meeting with the representatives of the council, pointed out that the government intent is to resolve the issue without causing difficulties to the residents. The government will not evict the bona fide residents from the land. The government has also told the Waqf Board not to issue any further notices to the occupants, according to an official communication issued by the office of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister assured the people that they will get an opportunity to present their concerns before the commission. The government remains firm on its resolve that the rights of the occupants should be protected. It will implead in favour of them in cases pending before the Kerala High Court. The government will also initiate steps to vacate the stay on the payment of land tax and present the concerns of the residents before the court, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.