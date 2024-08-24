Increasing wild boar attacks on farmlands leave farmers worried

Farmers across several local bodies in Mavelikara and Chengannur taluks are reeling from crop losses due to wild boar attacks. Crops such as tapioca, plantain, elephant foot yam, greater yam, colocasia, ginger and turmeric have been destroyed in large tracts of land in Vallikunnam, Nooranad, Chunakara, Thamarakulam and Mulakuzha among other local bodies in recent days.

Farmers said that large numbers of wild boars invade their farmland at night, causing extensive damage. Many of them have taken loans to cultivate crops and suffered significant financial losses as a result of the attacks.

In response to increasing wild boar attacks, the Vallikunnam grama panchayat recently decided to cull boars. Ward committees will be formed to locate the animals’ hideouts and the local body will seek the help of licensed shooters to carry out the task.

“Wild boar attacks have become rampant in the local body. Several farmers suffered substantial crop losses recently. In addition to raiding farmlands, boars have also attacked people. They will be killed with the help of trained and licensed shooters,” said D. Rohini, president, Vallikunnam grama panchayat.

The decision to shoot boars was made in a meeting attended by people’s representatives, farmers and members of various political parties. It also decided to submit a memorandum to Agriculture Minister P. Prasad seeking compensation for farmers who suffered losses due to wild boar attacks. Vallikunnam panchayat authorities said that steps would be taken to clear overgrown bushes in public places and urged individual landowners to do the same on their properties.

A few months ago three farmers working on a farmland in Vallikunnam sustained injuries in a wild boar attack. Despite efforts by the local body to locate the boars, it remained unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Karshaka Congress has called on the Union and State governments to announce a relief package for farmers affected by wild boar attacks. It asked the State government to initiate immediate steps to end the menace, threatening to observe a hunger strike on September 14, if the issue is not addressed.

