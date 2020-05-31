Increasing trend continues in State with 61 more cases

Kerala continued its trend of an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases with 61 more testing positive for the disease on Sunday. The total case load of the State now stands at 1,269.

Of the 61 new cases, 20 were cases found in people who had returned from abroad, while 37 cases were people who had returned from other States. Two persons each in Kollam and Palakkad are believed to have contracted the disease from known/unknown sources of infection.

Palakkad district accounted for 12 cases, Kasaragod (10), Kannur (7), Kollam and Alappuzha (6 each), Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta (4 each), Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad (3 each), Kozhikode (2) and Ernakulam (1).

On Sunday, 15 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease. The total number of active cases in the State now stands at 670, all of whom are undergoing treatment. So far, 590 persons have been reported to have recovered from the disease.

The State has put a total of 1,34,654 persons on COVID-19 surveillance across districts. Of these, 1,33,413 are on home or institutional quarantine, while 1,241 persons who showed symptoms have been admitted to various hospitals. On Sunday, the number of new admissions was 208.

An official release by the Health Department said that in the last 24 hours, the State had tested 3,099 samples. The cumulative number of samples tested in the State stands at 67,371. Apart from this, as part of sentinel surveillance, 12,506 random samples have been additionally tested from amongst select groups in the population, of which 11,604 samples returned a negative result.

Ten more regions in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kollam districts entered the hotspots list in the State on Sunday, taking the total number of hotspots in the State to 116.