Increasing temperature prompts govt. to sound alert

March 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Health department has sounded an alert that the increasing summer heat can precipitate a host of heat-related health issues, including dehydration and heatstroke.

Health Minister Veena George, while addressing the media here on Friday, said the people should take necessary precautions, including drinking plenty of water and avoiding sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Ms. George said chicken pox cases and diarrhoeal diseases could also go up in the summer. The accent is on safe drinking water to prevent waterborne illnesses, including diarrhoea. Those who consume fruit juices from shops or wayside vendors should be careful as unsafe water in juices or ice made from unsafe water could lead to health problems, she said.

Ms. George said the Food Safety department had initiated a special drive to check that all juice shops were using safe water.

Ms. George, who met the media after attending a high-level meeting of health officials, said the State had intensified fever surveillance, field activities, and reporting .Doctors had been directed to increase influenza testing in those who come to OP clinics with fever, sore throat, cough or cold symptoms. Hospitals had been asked to ensure that they had enough Oseltamivir stock.

It was suggested at the meeting that Nipah alert be sounded at Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts.