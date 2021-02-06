Increased testing finds 5,942 cases more

16 more in death toll list, 6,178 patients recover

On Saturday, Kerala tested 82,804 samples in 24 hours, reporting 5,942 new cases of COVID-19.

While 57,988 of these tests were rapid antigen assay, RT-PCR tests numbered 22,424, while other molecular diagnostic tests like Truenat, CBNAAT, constituted the remaining tests. The cumulative number of tests done by the State ever since the pandemic began, crossed 1,00,30,809 tests on Saturday.

With the increase in testing, the test positivity rate remained at 7.18%.

The State’s cumulative burden of COVID-19 has risen to 9,62,363 cases.

With the State reporting as many or more recoveries as new cases since the past several days, the active case pool has dropped to 67,543 cases.

With 6,178 patients reported to have recovered from their disease on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported in Kerala till date has risen to 8,90,720.

On Saturday, 16 more deaths were added to the official list of COVID fatalities, taking the State’s COVID toll ever since the pandemic began to 3,848 deaths.

Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram reported four deaths each, Kollam and Idukki two each, while Kottayam, Wayanad, Kannur and Malappuram reported one death each.

As on Saturday, official reports said that the number of critically ill COVID patients being treated in ICUs in various hospitals across the State was 813 with 235 of them requiring ventilator support.

Among districts, Ernakulam continues to report the maximum number of cases with 898 cases, Kozhikode 696, Malappuram 652, Kollam 525, Kottayam 512, Pathanamthitta 496, Thiruvananthapuram 480, Thrissur 448, Alappuzha 410, Palakkad 235, Kannur 182, Wayanad 179, Idukki 167, and Kasaragod 62 cases.