Increased prize money for school festival winners under consideration: Minister

November 20, 2022

Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Sunday said the State government would seriously consider the proposal to hike the prize money of students who emerge as winners in various events at the upcoming State Youth festival.

Speaking at the State-level reception committee formation for the event here, the Minister said all arrangements would be made by the reception committee to host the festival the perfect way. Efforts would also be taken to organise all the competitions at the scheduled time, he added.

“This year, we expect the participation of about 14,000 students. A student can compete in three individual items and two group items,” said Mr. Sivankutty. He said the top scoring district would get the 117.5 sovereign gold cup at the end of the festival.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Mayor Beena Philip, M.K. Raghavan, MP and people’s representatives from various assembly constituencies were present at the formation of the reception committee. Reception committee members said the participation of more prominent artistes would be ensured at the upcoming festival to encourage the participants.