Increase women civil excise officers’ strength to 20%: panel

Kerala Women’s Commission submits report to government

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 16, 2022 23:28 IST

The Kerala Women’s Commission has submitted a report to the government on the difficulties faced by women civil excise officers during the course of their work.

One of the main recommendations is to increase the strength of women civil excise officers to 20%. This is below 12% at present. The other recommendations include conducting special recruitment for women officers at least till the rank of inspector and setting up internal complaints cell to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace.

The report has been prepared after direct interactions, led by commission chairperson P. Satheedevi, with 340 women civil excise officers in the 14 districts. The commission decided to take up a detailed study on the basis of complaints received by it.

Ms. Satheedevi handed over the report to Minister for Excise M.B. Rajesh. Commission members E.M. Radha and Indira Raveendran and director Shaji Sugunan were present.

