ADVERTISEMENT

Increase in State’s own revenue helped Kerala overcome adverse Central policies: K. N. Balagopal

Published - May 21, 2024 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

If increase had not taken place, the anti-State policies of the Centre would have wrecked Kerala’s finances, says Finance Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The increase in the State’s own revenue by over 60% in three years helped Kerala withstand the unsympathetic financial policies of the Union government, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Facebook post in connection with Pinarayi Vijayan government’s third anniversaryon Monday, Mr. Balagopal said Kerala was able to increase its own revenue from ₹47,000 crore in 2020-2021 to ₹77,000 crore in 2023-24.

The State succeeded in creating this “record increase” in its own revenue in spite of the fiscal squeeze on the Centre’s part. If this increase had not taken place, the anti-State policies of the Centre would have wrecked Kerala’s finances, he said.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had referred a suit filed by the State government, challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government’s decision curtailing its borrowing ceilings, to a Constitution Bench.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In January, inaugurating a panel discussion on the ‘state of State finances’ ahead of the 2024-25 State Budget, Mr. Balagopal had observed that while 62.7% of the country’s gross revenue flows to the Union government, 62.4% of the total expenditure is met by the States. If Kerala had not succeeded in enhancing its own revenue collection ₹71,000 crore (at the time), it would have faced a really difficult time financially, given the huge dip in Central transfers, the Minister had noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US