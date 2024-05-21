GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Increase in State’s own revenue helped Kerala overcome adverse Central policies: K. N. Balagopal

If increase had not taken place, the anti-State policies of the Centre would have wrecked Kerala’s finances, says Finance Minister

Published - May 21, 2024 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The increase in the State’s own revenue by over 60% in three years helped Kerala withstand the unsympathetic financial policies of the Union government, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said.

In a Facebook post in connection with Pinarayi Vijayan government’s third anniversaryon Monday, Mr. Balagopal said Kerala was able to increase its own revenue from ₹47,000 crore in 2020-2021 to ₹77,000 crore in 2023-24.

The State succeeded in creating this “record increase” in its own revenue in spite of the fiscal squeeze on the Centre’s part. If this increase had not taken place, the anti-State policies of the Centre would have wrecked Kerala’s finances, he said.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had referred a suit filed by the State government, challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government’s decision curtailing its borrowing ceilings, to a Constitution Bench.

In January, inaugurating a panel discussion on the ‘state of State finances’ ahead of the 2024-25 State Budget, Mr. Balagopal had observed that while 62.7% of the country’s gross revenue flows to the Union government, 62.4% of the total expenditure is met by the States. If Kerala had not succeeded in enhancing its own revenue collection ₹71,000 crore (at the time), it would have faced a really difficult time financially, given the huge dip in Central transfers, the Minister had noted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.