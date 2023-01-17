Increase in number of preventive detentions under KAAPA: Collector

January 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

District Collector Geromic George has said there has been a significant increase in the issuance of orders for preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) compared to the last year.

Preventive detention orders were issued in over 50% of the reports submitted by the police that recommended the invoking of KAAPA since he assumed charge as the District Collector in August last. This was far higher than the 15% approval of such recommendations that existed earlier, he added.

His statement has come amid a worrying prevalence of nefarious activities by criminal gangs in the district. The apparent re-emergence of notorious goons such as Om Prakash and Puthenpalam Rajesh after a hiatus has mounted pressure on the police to nab the gangsters.

According to Mr. George, all those who have been involved in grave crimes have been charged with provisions of KAAPA and placed under preventive detention. Besides, the KAAPA Advisory Board has approved the orders in such cases. Around 30 history-sheeter have currently been imprisoned under the particular law.

He added that those involved in the other cases that figured in the reports submitted by the police have been excluded from similar action after thorough scrutiny and assessment to ascertain they did not pose a hindrance to public order.

The District Collector reminded that not all of those who are viewed by the police as possible threats for the maintenance of law and order could be subjected to stringent action such as preventive detention. All such cases will be thoroughly scrutinised to uphold human rights as envisaged by the Constitution.

Arrested

The Mangalapuram police on Sunday arrested two persons who were on the run after allegedly hurling crude explosives at the police following an abduction of a youth.

The accused, Shafeeq and Abin, were apprehended from Aryanad a day after the former’s brother Shameer and their mother Sheeja had been arrested. They were caught hiding from a construction site. The duo purportedly manhandled the owner of the building that is under construction and threw him into a well prior to their arrests.