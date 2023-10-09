HamberMenu
Increase in aid for special schools under consideration: Minister

October 09, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An increase in special financial assistance for special schools attended by mentally challenged children will be considered, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of special school managements and organisations here on Monday.

The meeting discussed qualifications of school employees, age of children, and services of therapists.

The suggestions of the managements will be discussed at the conclave on issues faced by the differently abled on October 27, the Minister said.

The government regularly convened meetings in connection with the differently abled. Welfare of differently abled children and the quality services that should be provided to them were its priorities, he said at the meeting.

