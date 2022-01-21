Increase antigen tests in Kollam: Minister

KOLLAM

21 January 2022 20:09 IST

Decision taken after panchayat representatives demand more tests

As the Kollam district is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, the number of antigen tests will be increased, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal here on Friday.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting of local body representatives online. The decision was taken after grama panchayat representatives demanded more antigen tests as the number of contact cases is going up. The services of mobile testing units will also be utilised.

Minister J. Chinchu Rani, district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, District Collector Afsana Parveen, Mayor Prasanna Ernest and representatives of various local bodies in Kollam district attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Health department urged the COVID-19 patients currently under home care to avoid hospital visits and avail themselves of the e-Sanjeevani outpatient service. Through the app, patients will immediately receive medicines for the symptoms communicated over the phone.

Patients contacting government hospitals through this 24x7 system will receive free medicines. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store. General OP will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while specialty OP will function from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those currently undergoing treatment can also upload required information through the app.

After registering, patients can select the OP they need and use video call facility for consultation. Toll-free number for information is 1056 and the District Medical Officer has requested the public to make maximum use of the system.

The department has also mobilised ward-level RRTs (Rapid Response Teams) to contain the escalation of COVID-19 cases. The objective is to assess the health status of those under observation and provide immediate treatment. Officials from the health centre concerned have been given the responsibility of coordinating the teams.

Arrangements will be made to transfer pulse oximeter readings of patients under home care to the RRT at regular intervals and ward-level WhatsApp groups will be formed for the purpose. Those in need of emergency care will be transferred to hospitals. Facilities have been arranged at 10 major hospitals in the district, COVID-19 first-line treatment centre at Valakam and the second-line treatment centre functioning at Hockey Stadium.