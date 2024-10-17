ADVERTISEMENT

Increase access to assistive devices for physically challenged: Bindu

Published - October 17, 2024 11:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Justice and Higher Education R. Bindu has emphasised the critical role of assistive technology (AT) in fostering inclusivity for individuals with disabilities.

Inaugurating ‘Empower 2024’, an annual AT conference, at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) here on Thursday, Dr. Bindu stressed on the need for increased accessibility to assistive devices.

Making assistive technology available, she said, is essential for integrating people with disabilities into society, enabling them to live independently and boosting their self-confidence. She also called upon higher education institutions to lead research initiatives that could bring affordable assistive devices to the public.

The conference, themed around the future of AT, is being held for the first time in Kerala. The inaugural edition of NISH’s online magazine, Iris, which focuses on topics related to AT and disability rights, was also launched on the occasion.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the inaugural session.

