The rescheduling of Venad Express as part of the drive to speed up train movement in Kerala has caused inconvenience to office-goers and regular passengers, mainly women, said Friends on Rails, a passenger organisation, here on Monday. This is because the train’s departure time from Thiruvanathapuram was postponed by 10 minutes. It has resulted in the train arriving well after 9.30 a.m. at the Ernakulam Junction railway station, it said.
Inconvenience due to ‘late running’ of Venad Express
