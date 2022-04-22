Income Tax Employees’ Federation conference in Kerala capital in May

The Circle Conference of Income Tax Employees’ Federation (ITEF), Kerala Circle, will be held at the Kerala Grama Panchayath Association Hall in the capital on May 19 and 20. State leaders of the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers (CCGEW) and the ITEF will attend the conference.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event. An organising committee consisting of leaders from the CCGEW and other service unions, including NFPE, ISRO Staff Union and other unions were formed in the meeting held at the Income Tax Office, Kowdiar, on Thursday.