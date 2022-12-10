Income from Sabarimala soars to ₹125 crore

December 10, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

On the back of an heavy influx of pilgrims, especially from neighbouring States, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) appears hopeful of tiding over the economic challenges inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic years soon.

As per official estimates, the return of crowds to the holy site has sent the temple’s income soaring to ₹125 crore from the first 24 days of the pilgrimage .The number of devotees who trekked up the hillock this season has crossed 1.1 crore and the authorities expect a rise in footfall during the final leg of the ongoing Mandalam season.

TDB president K. Ananthagopan said on Saturday that strict crowd control measures were being implemented in view of the heavy rush and the devotees were permitted to enter the Sannidhanam in different phases from Marakkottam. Taking note of the situation, the board is now considering a plan to permit child devotees to complete darshan without any difficulty.

Mr. Ananthagopan said the board currently had adequate stock of offerings, which would be sufficient for the next 15 days. He also spoke of TDB’s plans to manufacture eco-friendly containers for Aravana, a key offering at the temple.

The board has already kick-started steps for establishing a container manufacturing unit, he said.