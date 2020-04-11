INCOIS issues tidal flooding alert

Low-lying areas along the Indian coast, including those in Kerala, are likely to experience flooding during high tides till Sunday, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned.

“Sustained strong onshore winds, high nearshore waves/swells and heavy rainfall and associated discharge can cause nuisance flooding (public inconveniences), especially at high tide times along low-lying coastal areas,” the INCOIS said in an advisory.

Kerala, Lakshadweep and south Tamil Nadu coasts can expect rough seas till Monday night.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to experience surges intermittently during high tides. The phenomenon is due to the combined effect of swell waves, reaching heights of 1.7 metres to two metres, and spring tides.

Agati, Amini, Andrott, Bitra, Chetlat, Kadmat, Kalpeni, Kavaratti, Kiltan and Minicoy in the Lakshadweep Islands also are likely to experience surges intermittently during high tides.