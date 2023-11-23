Inclusive sports meets in all SSK BRCs on December 3

November 23, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK) will organise inclusive sports meets in all its block resource centres (BRC) in the State on December 3, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, to promote the message of inclusive sports in society.

The meets are aimed at providing differently abled children in the limits of each BRC the opportunity to participate in sports activities and experience its benefits.

Inclusive education refers to extending consideration to all students, irrespective of their abilities, and providing them academic support according to their needs. As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, differently abled children should be given equal consideration in taking part in sports activities and competitions along with other children without any discrimination. Sports events and contests should be reimagined so as to suit differently abled children. Basic infrastructure and facilities should also be tailored towards this goal so that individuals with different kinds of abilities can participate in sports events along with children without any disabilities under the same set of rules. Providing them equal opportunity will ensure their right to enjoy sports, say experts.

Nearly 1.25 lakh differently abled children under 168 BRCs in the State will benefit from the sports meet. The meets are a follow-up to the inclusive sports manual that is under government consideration. Once the manual is approved, inclusive sports will be held for all classes in State schools.