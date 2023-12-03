ADVERTISEMENT

Inclusive sports meet today

December 03, 2023 06:52 am | Updated 06:52 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An inclusive sports meet is being organised by the South urban resource centre (URC) of Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Sunday.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, inaugurated the torchlight rally of the sports meet. The torchlight rally began from Jawahar Balbhavan and concluded at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

The sports meet will be held at University Stadium on Sunday. It is being organised with the message of caring for the differently abled and bringing them into the mainstream.

City Corporation Tax appeal committee chairman Palayam Rajan spoke at the rally launch. North URC block project coordinator R. Vidyavinod and trainer Kavitha S.S. were present.

