Inclusive budget: Yussufali

February 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chairman, Lulu Group, M.A. Yussufali said Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented an inclusive Budget focussing on all sections of society and different priority sectors.

He said the emphasis on connectivity, food security and skill development and the proposals for 50 new airports and development of inland waterways would spur development and attract investments from across the world.

Mr.Yussufali said the Budget would also promote trade ties between India and the Gulf countries.