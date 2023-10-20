Inclusive badminton tourney held

October 20, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The district unit of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) organised an inclusive badminton tournament recently as part of its inclusive sports training.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, who inaugurated the tournament, praised the SSK’s efforts for the welfare of the differently abled.

As part of inclusive sports training, differently abled children and those in their peer group are trained together. They are given opportunities to display their skills at the Block Resource Centre (BRC) and district levels. Differently abled students are given training in various sports at all 12 BRCs of the district SSK.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, select students from schools in the 12 BRC limits participated in the district-level badminton tournament at ABR Indoor Stadium near Vellayani Junction.

SSK district programme officer B. Sreekumaran presided over the inaugural function. SSK Thiruvananthapuram North urban resource centre trainer Ismail spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.