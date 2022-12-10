Include human rights as subject in curricula: Chief Justice

December 10, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar has urged the State government to include human rights as a subject in the curricula of educational institutions.

Speaking while inaugurating the International Human Rights Day observance organised by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) here on Saturday, Justice Manikumar stressed on the importance of sensitising youngsters on the concepts of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. These values sum up the whole range of human rights, he noted.

He felt large sections remained in the dark about their basic rights, much less, human rights. The country also has a “long way” to go to respect human rights, he said, while reminding that the protection of the human rights of vulnerable sections of the society is a shared responsibility and the essence of the Constitution.

The Chief Justice proposed the inclusion of a subject on human rights, comprising lessons on Preamble, Fundamental Rights and duties, to be taught right from the school level. This would enable the younger generations to respect human rights and brotherhood as they grow old, he pointed out.

Recalling the observation made by President Droupadi Murmu about the growing number of under-trial prisoners during the recent Constitution Day celebrations, Justice Manikumar said he has asked the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court to identify the number of cases pending at courts where such prisoners have been languishing in jails for long. Such steps have been adopted to chalk out programmes to post all such cases in the courts for speedy disposal.

SHRC chairperson Antony Dominic presided over the function. Law Secretary V. Hari Nair, SHRC members V.K. Beenakumari, K. Byjunath, secretary S.H. Jayakesan, Director General of Police (Investigation) Tomin J. Thachankary, registrar G.S. Asha, and former chairperson of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shoba Koshy also spoke on the occasion.