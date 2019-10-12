‘Include egg in daily diet’

The need for including at least an egg in the daily diet was stressed at a seminar that concluded here on Friday. The programme was organised by the district Animal Husbandry Department in connection with International Egg Day.
At a session on ‘Nutritive value of egg and prospectus of backyard rearing of poultry’, R. Sudhi, veterinary surgeon, Palakkad, said people had concerns over the cholesterol content of egg. But it’s the only natural food with high quality protein and contained all vitamins except vitamin C, Dr. Sudhi said. Abdul Muneer, Assistant Professor, Department of Poultry, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode, said egg was an ideal food. The programme was organised in association with Indian Veterinary Association, Kudumbashree Mission, Wayanad, Wayanad Egger Nursery Association and Moopainad grama panchayat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.