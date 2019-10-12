Kerala

‘Include egg in daily diet’

Different egg dishes prepared by the members of the Wayanad district Kudumbashree Mission in connection with International Egg Day at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Friday.

International Egg Day celebrated

The need for including at least an egg in the daily diet was stressed at a seminar that concluded here on Friday. The programme was organised by the district Animal Husbandry Department in connection with International Egg Day.

At a session on ‘Nutritive value of egg and prospectus of backyard rearing of poultry’, R. Sudhi, veterinary surgeon, Palakkad, said people had concerns over the cholesterol content of egg. But it’s the only natural food with high quality protein and contained all vitamins except vitamin C, Dr. Sudhi said. Abdul Muneer, Assistant Professor, Department of Poultry, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode, said egg was an ideal food. The programme was organised in association with Indian Veterinary Association, Kudumbashree Mission, Wayanad, Wayanad Egger Nursery Association and Moopainad grama panchayat.

